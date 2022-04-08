This week’s new music playlist: Bia, J. Cole, Sampha
- Posted by
- Amy Davidson
- Published
Add this article to your list of favourites
Here’s every song you need on your radar this week…
It’s Friday, which means we have a fresh line-up of new music to see you into the weekend.
This week we have tributes to London, Swedish rappers and riffs on ‘your mum’. Here’s every track you need to listen to…
1. Bia ft. J. Cole: London
2. Wet Leg: Ur Mum
3. Maggie Rogers: That's Where I Am
4. Lil Silva ft. Sampha: Backwards
5. Yung Lean ft. FKA twigs: Bliss
6. Romero: Talk About It
Images: Hayley Louisa Brown