Music

This week’s new music playlist: Bia, J. Cole, Sampha

Posted by
Amy Davidson
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites
Bia and J. Cole

Here’s every song you need on your radar this week…

It’s Friday, which means we have a fresh line-up of new music to see you into the weekend.

This week we have tributes to London, Swedish rappers and riffs on ‘your mum’. Here’s every track you need to listen to…

  • 1. Bia ft. J. Cole: London

    From Nicki Minaj’s British accent to Fergie’s iconic London Bridge (famously shot on Tower Bridge), there’s something about the capital that US artists apparently find particularly inspiring. This time, US rapper Bia has teamed up with J. Cole for a track that references Ringo, Heathrow airport and The O2, with J. Cole’s verse emerging after hearing it raw and instantly labelling it his favourite song. Praise indeed.

  • 2. Wet Leg: Ur Mum

    After months of well-deserved hype, Wet Leg have finally released their debut self-titled album, with the final track before the drop being the school throwback titled Ur Mum. Full of the withering putdowns and catchy hooks we so love about the band, it’s another prime example of why they’re about to dominate your listening.  

  • 3. Maggie Rogers: That's Where I Am

    Singer, songwriter and producer Maggie Rogers is back with an effervescent new track which acts as the lead single from her upcoming album Surrender, which was inspired by her adopted hometown New York. “It was the backdrop for all my claustrophobic fantasies,” she explains. “The proximity and pleasure of just staring at strangers. The way a night could unfold.”

  • 4. Lil Silva ft. Sampha: Backwards

    Mercury Prize-winning artist Sampha has collaborated with producer Lil Silva on a song that sees them dredge through feelings of alienation and being stuck. “I guess the song is about being in a never-ending cycle and the heaviness that can bring on you… It’s a metaphor for that,” they explain. Think misery, but with a beat. 

  • 5. Yung Lean ft. FKA twigs: Bliss

    Swedish rapper and singer Yung Lean has just released his awaited mixtape Stardust, and the best track is by far his modernistic pop-punk collaboration with FKA twigs. Come for the banger, stay for the music video with FKA twigs in a wedding dress carrying a dog and Yung Lean on a sofa atop a car roof.

  • 6. Romero: Talk About It

    If you squeezed a power pop song through a punk grinder, you’d probably end up with something like Romero’s new single. Originally conceived as a piano ballad, the now distinctly un-pianoy track Talk About It has been satisfyingly roughed up by the Australian band.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: Hayley Louisa Brown