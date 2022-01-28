This week’s new music playlist: Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama, Warpaint
Amy Davidson
Here are the songs to see you out of January and into the weekend…
January is basically over. Our bank accounts and our hearts are now full again. It’s time to celebrate with some new tunes.
In this week’s playlist we have overdue pop collaborations, Friday funk and the return of one of our favourite guitar bands.
Here’s every song you need to listen to…
1. Charli XCX ft. Rina Sawayama: Cry For You
2. Tove Lo: How Long
3. Warpaint: Champion
4. Miraa May ft. Stefflon Don: Big Woman
5. Toro y Moi: Postman
6. Rex Orange County: Keep It Up
7. Loose Fit: Social Graces
