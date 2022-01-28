Music

This week’s new music playlist: Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama, Warpaint

Amy Davidson
Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama

Here are the songs to see you out of January and into the weekend…

January is basically over. Our bank accounts and our hearts are now full again. It’s time to celebrate with some new tunes.

In this week’s playlist we have overdue pop collaborations, Friday funk and the return of one of our favourite guitar bands.

Here’s every song you need to listen to…

  • 1. Charli XCX ft. Rina Sawayama: Cry For You

    In a release that has us questioning how and why we’ve waited this long for a Rina Sawayama and Charli XCX collaboration, the two singers have given us a new song in Beg For You. Sampling 2006 europop banger Cry For You, it’s the kind of track worthy of cry-dancing to in a sweaty club at 3am. 

  • 2. Tove Lo: How Long

    While we’re all losing it over the brilliance of Euphoria, it seems apt that the series has an equally impressive soundtrack. Swedish singer Tove Lo has delivered one of her trademark dark pop songs for this week’s episode of the show, giving a raw account of love, betrayal and denial over a deceptive disco beat.

  • 3. Warpaint: Champion

    LA band Warpaint are finally back with their first new album in six years, and have marked their return with a song about “being a champion to oneself and for others. We are all in this together, life is too short not to strive for excellence in all that we do.” This is Warpaint after all, so think less the power ballad that proclamation suggests, and more brilliant grunge-funk. 

  • 4. Miraa May ft. Stefflon Don: Big Woman

    Tottenham-raised singer Miraa May has probably written some of your favourite songs (Jorja Smith’s Be Honest to name but one) and has already teamed up with the likes of Raye in the run-up to her debut album. Now, she’s joined forces with Stefflon Don for a new track that sees them swapping defiant lyrics with defiance. “Don’t disrespect, you a neek just like my ex,” Miraa sings in one line we’re already rushing to reappropriate.

  • 5. Toro y Moi: Postman

    Chillwave pioneer Toro y Moi aka Chaz Bear is back with his seventh album MAHAL, and he’s dropped two new tracks to mark the occasion. The first, Postman, is an all out psychedelic funk explosion which arrives complete with a colourful music video that sees Toro and friends riding around San Francisco in his Filipino jeepney. 

  • 6. Rex Orange County: Keep It Up

    British singer Rex Orange County is back with a new album that will see him team up with Tyler the Creator for the first time since he appeared on the rapper’s 2017 album Flower Boy. In the meantime, he’s dropped the album’s lead single Keep It Up, which leans into his characteristically melodic chilled out vibes. 

  • 7. Loose Fit: Social Graces

    Australian band Loose Fit met in fashion school, bonded through their love of experimental music and started out by playing around with low-fi bedroom recordings. So far, so cool. Their new single Social Graces is inspired by the awkward post-lockdown era of trying to remember how to interact as humans again, which manifests as a tightly wound ball of post-punk tinged nervous energy.

Images: Atlantic Records