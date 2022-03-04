This week’s new music playlist includes Dave, Wet Leg and Haim
- Posted by
- Amy Davidson
- Published
Add this article to your list of favourites
Every new release you need to listen to…
The Glastonbury line-up is out, Dave managed to fulfil his two nights at the O2 despite Tube strikes and a recently missing roof, and the new releases are coming in full pelt.
It’s a good time for music, and this week we have everything from Frank Sinatra samples to lasagne references and interesting origin stories.
Here’s every track you need on your radar this week…
1. Dave: Starlight
2. Haim: Lost Track
3. Wet Leg: Angelica
4. Knucks: Leon The Professional
5. Krush Puppies: Love Kills The Demons
6. Kamal: Nowhere To Hide
7. Noon Garden: Beulah Spa
Images: Universal Music