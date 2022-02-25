Music

This week’s new music playlist: Flo Milli, Florence + The Machine, Rosalía

Amy Davidson
Published
Flo Milli

  • 1. Flo Milli: PBC

    Alabama-born rapper Flo Milli went viral in 2019 after her first official track Beef FloMix took off on TikTok. Since then, she’s cemented herself as a key part of the new wave of hip-hop and her new song PBC (Pretty Black Cute) continues to reaffirm her position as she raps about bathroom photoshoots and the power of Black beauty. 

  • 2. Florence + The Machine: King

    Florence + The Machine are back, and Florence Welch has poured her epiphanies and frustrations with being a female performer in her 30s into a searing new track. “I had modelled myself almost exclusively on male performers, and for the first time I felt a wall come down between me and my idols as I have to make decisions they did not,” she explains.

  • 3. Midwxst: I Know You Hate Me

    Indiana singer and producer Edgar Sarratt III, aka Midwxst, defies genres by dabbling in elements from the garish absurdity of hyperpop to hip-hop and even emo. With his new EP Better Luck Next Time arriving mid-March, Midwxst has dropped an addictively glitchy break-up track that sees him continue concocting his own unique sound.

  • 4. Kehlani: Little Story

    Kehlani is back with the second single from their much anticipated third album Blue Water Road. In Little Story they strip things back and let guitars and violins form the backdrop to a smooth and honest riff about personal growth as they reflect on a previous relationship and what they’ve learnt.

  • 5. Rosalía: Chicken Teriyaki

    Rosalía has shared a new track that drips with fun, reggaeton and irony in equal measure. The excellently titled Chicken Teriyaki was born from the Spanish singer’s experiences blasting loud music in her New York hotel room and lapping up inspiration from the people and fashion she experienced on the streets. It’s also arrived with a dance-heavy music video ripe for (attempted) reconstruction.

  • 6. Momma: Rockstar

    Brooklyn-based band Momma are gaining momentum, having announced their first UK tour dates along with plans to tour with Wet Leg and Snail Mail over in the US. They’ve also released a new track that taps into their grunge-pop sound to fantasise about making it big as rockstars. We’re all about a bit of manifestation.

