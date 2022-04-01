Music

This week’s new music playlist: Ibeyi, Jorja Smith, Flume

Posted by
Amy Davidson
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites
Ibeyi and Jorja Smith for new single Lavender and Red Roses

Another month, another week, another playlist to mark the fact that it’s Friday and the new music is flowing.

Featuring an unusually high percentage of “featured artists” as well as reinventions, alt love songs and musings on the human experience, here’s every track you need on your radar this week…

  • 1. Ibeyi ft. Jorja Smith: Lavender And Red Roses

    Jorja Smith has teamed up with twins and bandmates Lisa-Kaindé and Naomi Díaz, aka Ibeyi, for a new track that plays with the conventional love song to pick apart the conflict of loving someone that is troubled and not being pulled into the darkness. The song also comes with a captivating music video that sees the trio take on the role of the three sisters of fate from Greek mythology: Clotho, Lachesis and Atropos.

  • 2. Kae Tempest ft. Grian Chatten: I Saw Light

    Kae Tempest hasn’t missed yet when it comes to the tracks they’ve shared from their new album The Line Is A Curve. The latest case in point is I Saw Light, a collaboration with Fontaines DC frontman Grian Chatten that sees the pair take turns swapping poetic verses over a minimalist backdrop. 

  • 3. Flume ft. Caroline Polachek : Sirens

    Aussie producer Flume is back with a new album that features the likes of Damon Albarn and Caroline Polachek, who features on the first single that dropped this week. Sirens refers to the constant ambulances Polachek heard when she was living by herself in London during the pandemic. Meanwhile the album has been inspired by Flume relocating to Australia and being surrounded by rural life including a big old python as a neighbour.

  • 4. Kehlani ft. Justin Bieber: Up At Night

    Kehlani is continuing to pick up the pace as they get ready to release their new album Blue Water Road. And after the likes of the honest and raw Little Story, for their next song they’ve teamed up with Justin Bieber to make something people can dance to, with Up At Night celebrating a “healthily obsessed relationship”.

  • 5. Sports Team: R Entertainment

    Mercury Prize-nominated band Sports Team are back with a new album and a cheery little number all about “the packaging down of all human experience into entertainment, prompted by the infinite scroll through social feeds and the manic formlessness of the images we are hit with every day”. Happy Friyay!

  • 6. Eliza: Straight Talker

    Eliza (fka Eliza Doolittle) has undergone a series of reinventions over the years as she experiments with her creativity and plays with her sound. The latest of which is her new single Straight Talker, which sees her lay down effortless vocals over a chilled, stripped-back production. 

Images: Lucrecia Toarmina