This week’s new music playlist: Ibeyi, Jorja Smith, Flume
Amy Davidson
Another month, another week, another playlist to mark the fact that it’s Friday and the new music is flowing.
Featuring an unusually high percentage of “featured artists” as well as reinventions, alt love songs and musings on the human experience, here’s every track you need on your radar this week…
1. Ibeyi ft. Jorja Smith: Lavender And Red Roses
2. Kae Tempest ft. Grian Chatten: I Saw Light
3. Flume ft. Caroline Polachek : Sirens
4. Kehlani ft. Justin Bieber: Up At Night
5. Sports Team: R Entertainment
6. Eliza: Straight Talker
Images: Lucrecia Toarmina