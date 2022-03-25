This week’s new music playlist: Beabadoobee, Lykke Li, Koffee
- Posted by
- Amy Davidson
- Published
Add this article to your list of favourites
Here’s every song you need on your radar this week…
The clocks are going forward on Sunday, festival season is on the horizon and it’s your last shot at Glastonbury tickets.
All of this means hope is in the air and good tunes are needed to match that energy. We’ve got you covered.
Here’s every new track to add to your playlist this week…
1. Beabadoobee: Talk
2. Mykki Blanco: Family Ties
3. Fontaines DC: Skinty Fia
4. Celeste: To Love A Man
5. Soccer Mommy: Shotgun
6. Lykke Li: No Hotel
7. Koffee: Shine
Images: Dirty Hit, Vevo, YouTube