This week’s new music playlist: Beabadoobee, Lykke Li, Koffee

Amy Davidson
beabadoobee

Here’s every song you need on your radar this week…

The clocks are going forward on Sunday, festival season is on the horizon and it’s your last shot at Glastonbury tickets. 

All of this means hope is in the air and good tunes are needed to match that energy. We’ve got you covered.

Here’s every new track to add to your playlist this week…

  • 1. Beabadoobee: Talk

    For most of us, Tuesday is the damp squib of the week (none of the fresh hope of Monday and you still have to crawl to the middle of the week). But beabadoobee, became obsessed with the day as the best night to go out (“not too much chaos but just enough to have a good time”) and wrote a whole song about it. And the fuzzy pop banger is almost enough to make us consider the case.

  • 2. Mykki Blanco: Family Ties

    Mykki Blanco is one of the most interesting artists of the moment, as their latest collaboration with REM frontman Michael Stipe goes to show. Mykki wrote the track about the relationship between their ex-boyfriend and his father that has had bouts of mental illness, which is reflected in its uneasy melodies and gothic rock/retro R&B amalgamation. 

  • 3. Fontaines DC: Skinty Fia

    Fontaines DC have decided they might as well make it a hattrick and make the third song from their upcoming album a banger as well. Powered up with Madchester influences and their trademark lyrics flirting with poeticism and grim observation, the title track from Skinty Fia is yet another reason we can’t wait for the band’s third album.  

  • 4. Celeste: To Love A Man

    Brit Award winner and Oscar nominee Celeste has blessed us with her first new material since her debut album topped the charts last year. In true style, in To Love A Man Celeste transports us straight to a smoky jazz bar of years gone by and lets her melancholic vocals wash over for a daydreamy two and a half minutes.

  • 5. Soccer Mommy: Shotgun

    Sophie Allison, aka Soccer Mommy, is back with a new album Sometimes, Forever, and the lead single cements her mission and knack for giving vintage guitar sounds a makeover with experimental production and astute songwriting. “Shotgun is all about the joys of losing yourself in love,” she explains. “I wanted it to capture the little moments in a relationship that stick with you.”

  • 6. Lykke Li: No Hotel

    Swedish singer Lykke Li is back with a new album, and the first song confirms she has no intention of slowing down the emotional gut punches she’s so loved for. “There’s no hotel, no cigarettes. And you’re still in love with someone else,” she sighs within the first few seconds, adding more material to her arsenal of sad girl anthems.

  • 7. Koffee: Shine

    22-year-old singer and rapper Koffee has been tipped for everything from working with Rihanna on her upcoming reggae album to being a core part of the next generation reviving the genre. Putting her record where her hype is, Koffee’s new album Gifted has landed and songs like Shine show exactly why she’s primed for global stardom.

Images: Dirty Hit, Vevo, YouTube