This week’s new music playlist: Mahalia, Arcade Fire, Charli XCX
- Posted by
- Amy Davidson
- Published
Add this article to your list of favourites
Here’s every song you need to listen to this week…
As we gear up for the emotional turbulence of the big Glastonbury ticket resale next week, we’re in need of some motivation to keep our focus sharp.
This week’s batch of new tunes should do the trick, with everything from big 90s samples to Top Boy-approved tunes.
Here’s every track you need on your radar this week…
1. Mahalia: Whatever Simon Says
2. Charli XCX: Used To Know Me
3. Jeshi, Kelvin Krash: Electric
4. Arcade Fire: The Lightning I, II
5. Bon Iver: So Unimportant
6. Saya Gray: If There's No Seat In The Sky (Will You Forgive Me???)
Images: Emily Lipson