This week’s new music playlist: Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, Superorganism

Amy Davidson
Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa

We’ve rounded up every new release you need to listen to…

It’s Friday, which means the promise of sweet respite from emails, the possibility of seeing people IRL (or not, whatever floats your boat) and a collection of new tunes.

And with everything from rap/pop amalgamations, surrealist indie bangers and spoken word brilliance, this week boasts a good line-up.

Here’s every song you need to listen to this week…

  • 1. Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa: Sweetest Pie

    When one of the biggest popstars teams up with one the biggest rappers, you should probably give it a listen. Especially, if it’s Megan Thee Stallion using Hansel And Gretel metaphors to double down on her iconic hot girl narrative and there’s a music video as gloriously obscure as this one. 

  • 2. Superorganism: Teenager

    Offbeat London group Superorganism are back with a new album World Wide Pop this summer, and they’ve just released the first piece of music from it. Teenager fizzes with the weird pop that makes the group so beloved, while the lyrics squirm with the idealisation and reality that your formative years serve up.

  • 3. Kae Tempest ft. Lianne La Havas

    Spoken word musician Kae Tempest continues to tease their new album with a pertinent new track about life’s journey, which also features singer Lianne La Havas. “So grateful for her voice in the world and on this record,” Kae said of the collaboration. “[It’s a] portrait of three people getting on with getting on. I just got to keep climbing.”

  • 4. Ms Banks ft. Tion Wayne: Typa Way

    South London rapper Ms Banks has teamed up with Tion Wayne for slick new track Typa Way. The team-up sees the pair swap bars about the excitement, drunk texts and sneaky links at the start of a potential relationship. And in a world full of deliciously bitter break-up tracks and soaring proclamations of love, it’s nice to have something that sits somewhere in-between.

  • 5. Charlie Collins: Backseat Valentine

    Australian singer Charlie Collins has been gaining momentum ahead of the release of her debut album, opening for the likes of Sam Fender and Gang of Youths. Her blistering new song Backseat Valentine was written in just an hour, with the singer laying down vocals in a rapid 10-minute session that made its way onto the album. The kind of burning inspiration usually reserved for film montages and art school hopefuls.

  • 6. Mothica: Sensitive

    Los Angeles-based alt-pop singer-songwriter Mothica has done introverts everywhere a solid and created an ode to overthinking and the familiarity of social anxiety. In case you were wondering, that sounds like metal guitars with a dance bass to create a suitably discordant sound. “I wanted to make the most upbeat and aggressive song about being an introvert,” she explains.

