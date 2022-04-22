Music

This week’s new music playlist: PinkPantheress, Willow, Kid Cudi

Posted by
Amy Davidson
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites
PinkPantheress and Willow for Where Are You new single

Here’s every song you need to listen to this week…

As we see off another sacred four day week, it’s time to prepare for the emotional impact of a regular sized one with some new music.

This time we’ve got warring collaborators, enigmatic R&B and songs inspired by a widow on a roadtrip.

Here’s every track you need to listen to this week…

  • 1. PinkPantheress ft. Willow: Where You Are

    Our new favourite genre is Heartbroken In The Club. Pioneered by Robyn with Dancing On My Own and recently reinvented by the likes of FKA twigs and Charli XCX, PinkPantheress and Willow have now teamed up to give their take on it. The pair have sampled Paramore’s Never Let This Go and fused their relatively saccharine and pop-punk vocals for a chunk of disco-tinged despair.

  • 2. Tora-i: Lounging

    East London singer-songwriter Tora-i is gaining pace with her soulful sound and experimental take on R&B. Her new single layers silky vocals over saxophone and beats as she sings about saving face and stubbornness as the cracks begin to show in a relationship. 

  • 3. Art Moore: Snowy

    Originally forming with the intention of pitching their music to films and TV shows, Art Moore decided to change lanes and go ahead as a fully fledged band, and we’re hailing it as a sound decision. Their debut single takes the perspective of a widow on a road trip. “[It’s about] the thoughts they might have while traveling alone and having conversations as if they’re still around,” Taylor Vick of the band explains.

  • 4. Pusha T ft. Ye & Kid Cudi: Rock N Roll

    Pusha T’s new album is out today, and it includes a collaboration with Kid Cudi and Kanye, which Kid Cudi has declared will be the last song he does with Ye in light of their falling out. “I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye,” Cudi tweeted.” “I am not cool w that man. He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye.” Good job it’s a decent one then…

  • 5. Ethel Cain: American Teenager

    Nostalgic anti-patriotic dream-pop anyone? US singer-songwriter Ethel Cain has dropped a new track that hits the brief. “I wrote this song as an expression of my frustration with all the things the ‘American Teenager’ is supposed to be but never had any real chance of becoming,” she explains of American Teenager, the final single from her upcoming debut album Preacher’s Daughter.

  • 6. Rico Nasty ft. Bktherula: Vaderz

    After making an appearance during Doja Cat’s Coachella set, Rico Nasty is continuing to tease her upcoming mixtape. This time she’s teamed up with buzzy Atlanta rapper Bktherula for a new song, Vaderz, that bursts and squirms with her signature chaotic sound. 

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: @liquormeat