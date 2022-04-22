This week’s new music playlist: PinkPantheress, Willow, Kid Cudi
- Posted by
- Amy Davidson
- Published
Add this article to your list of favourites
Here’s every song you need to listen to this week…
As we see off another sacred four day week, it’s time to prepare for the emotional impact of a regular sized one with some new music.
This time we’ve got warring collaborators, enigmatic R&B and songs inspired by a widow on a roadtrip.
Here’s every track you need to listen to this week…
1. PinkPantheress ft. Willow: Where You Are
2. Tora-i: Lounging
3. Art Moore: Snowy
4. Pusha T ft. Ye & Kid Cudi: Rock N Roll
5. Ethel Cain: American Teenager
6. Rico Nasty ft. Bktherula: Vaderz
Images: @liquormeat