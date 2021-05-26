I’m not the only 30-something who is very affected by this teenager’s words. My friend Emily, 30, also gets the chills when she listens to Happier: “I think it’s very refreshing to have someone admit a very selfish but ultimately human feeling that you want to have mattered to another person and meant something special to them.”

Charlotte, 33, says the album is “on-point” no matter what age you are: “She really maturely tackles the weight and pressure of social media and comparison culture. It’s massive as a teenager but, fuck, even as a 33-year-old, I spend a lot of my time looking at other people and assuming that their beauty is my lack of beauty, their success is my failure (even though I know deep down that it’s bullshit).

“I love Deja Vu because it made me think about how I feel like I’m being unfair if I meet somebody else after my ex, and vice versa – I’d probably be raging and feel really strange. Like, those memories you made together are broken because they’re making the same ones with new people.

“Rodrigo feels like that as a 17-year-old girl and I feel that as a single, childfree, confused woman in my 30s. There are certain emotions that go way beyond romantic relationships that we just live with for a really long time.”