It’s exactly this pattern that Paloma Faith describes when looking back at her experience of postnatal depression following the traumatic birth of her daughter, who is now three years old.

Faith, who describes herself as a “very maternal person”, was angry with herself for not living up to her own expectation of how she would experience motherhood.

So when she starting suffering from symptoms of postnatal depression, instead of seeking support, she doubled down on the pressure she put herself under – both as a mother and in the context of her music career.