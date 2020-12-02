While promoting her album Punisher over the last year, Bridgers has been effusive in her appreciation of the work of Waller-Bridge. It turned out the feeling was mutual and, after connecting over email during Covid-19 quarantine, the two hatched a plan to collaborate together on the music video.

Waller-bridge directed the production, while Mescal (who has previously talked about being a fan of Bridgers’ music)was brought on-board to star in it. We are also introduced to a new talent called Charlotte the chihuahua.

Intrigued? You can watch the video on Facebook.