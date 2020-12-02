Phoebe Bridgers’ Savior Complex video: how Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Paul Mescal became involved
- Hollie Richardson
Paul Mescal is the star of Phoebe Bridgers’ new music video, Savior Complex, which was directed by Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
What happens when Golden Globe-winning Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Normal People star Paul Mescal team up to create a music video with Grammy-nominee Phoebe Bridgers? Well, we’ve just found out.
The three big names collaborated to produce the video for Bridgers’ new single, Savior Complex. And the result is something truly unique and beautiful.
While promoting her album Punisher over the last year, Bridgers has been effusive in her appreciation of the work of Waller-Bridge. It turned out the feeling was mutual and, after connecting over email during Covid-19 quarantine, the two hatched a plan to collaborate together on the music video.
Waller-bridge directed the production, while Mescal (who has previously talked about being a fan of Bridgers’ music)was brought on-board to star in it. We are also introduced to a new talent called Charlotte the chihuahua.
Savior Complex is a delicate ballad that explores the emotional turmoil of dating someone who hates themselves.
The black-and-white video shows Mescal as a mysterious character covered in scars and sitting on a beach. He befriends a tiny dog wearing a cape, then steals a car and heads to a hotel. In the hotel room, his scars turn out to be fake and he peels them off. Mescal later wakes up to find out the dog has gone. The final shot shows Bridgers, who makes cameos throughout the video, sitting on the beach with the dog.
We’re not 100% sure what’s going on here, but we’re into it.
Bridgers has shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Mescal on set, which he commented on saying: “Your video is cool.”
Earlier this year, Bridgers tweeted about being a big Normal People fan, saying: “Finished Normal People and now I’m sad and horny oh wait.”
Mescal replied: “I’m officially dead.”
Along with Waller-Bridge in the mix, this is a three-way friendship we want to see more of.
