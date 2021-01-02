Treat People With Kindness video: Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Harry Styles declare 2021 open
- Posted by
- Ally Sinyard
- Published
How do we even begin 2021 after the year that was? Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Harry Styles put their very best feet forward in the Treat People With Kindness video, complete with synchronised dancing, cartwheels and matching Gucci outfits.
Just when we’d finally stopped listening to Watermelon Sugar (OK, we haven’t), Harry Styles unleashes another single and accompanying, Internet-breaking music video from his second studio album, Fine Line. Appropriately released on New Year’s Day, Treat People With Kindness welcomes in 2021 with all the glitz and good feelings we so thoroughly deserve.
Check it out here:
In the delicious, black-and-white video that has all the flavour of Busby Berkeley and all the charm of Astaire and Rogers, Styles stars as a cabaret performer in a nightclub. As he entertains the crowd, decked out in a glittering Gucci outfit, behold the grand entrance of his surprise co-star: Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
Perfectly paired in a white suit (the matching golf sweaters! The sleeves!), the Fleabag creator takes a martini and effortlessly works the room, before Styles leaps onto her table and invites her on stage to dance.
What happens next can only be described as pure joy. Waller-Bridge and Styles perform a smiling, synchronised number that is as full of style and charm as it is some seriously impressive moves. Who knew, eh? Not just that the duo could bust out a tandem cartwheel, but who knew that this single and video was exactly what we all needed to lift our spirits and send us into a new year?
Dawn O’Porter did. In fact, that’s exactly what she noted in Harry Styles’ Instagram post.
“This was it. This was all we needed ,” she adoringly wrote. Saying what we’re all thinking and immediately planting another song in our heads, Lizzo added “I BEEN WAITING FOR THIS 1!!!” Of course, they’re just two of the 100,000-plus who have left comments, the 6.2 million who have liked the post and the 6.2 million who have watched the video so far.
Take some time to read them all, because joyscrolling is the new doomscrolling. And then watch the video a dozen more times. It’s cool to be kind and I can’t think of a better message to take into 2021.
Images: Harry Styles Instagram/Columbia Records. Video created and directed by Ben Turner & Gabe Turner. Courtesy of Columbia Records