Raye’s Ice Cream Man is a raw and powerful exploration of life after sexual assault

Trigger warning: this article contains references to sexual assault.



After years of waiting, Raye’s debut album My 21st Century Blues is finally here. It’s certainly been a long time coming, but while the singer may only just be starting to get a taste of the success she deserves, her music is already making waves.

Since her album release on Friday, one song in particular – titled Ice Cream Man – has attracted plenty of attention.

While Raye has previously performed variations of this song on stage, this is the first time it has been officially released. It opens with a description of the moment she was sexually assaulted by a music producer, before exploring the mental and emotional impact of that assault and others she experienced.