The weather may be bleak right now, but how can you be in a bad mood when Rihanna has just dropped new music?

The star’s long-awaited return to our airwaves has been marked by the release of Lift Me Up, her contribution to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will be available to watch in cinemas nationwide on 11 November.

Nearly seven years after the release of her last album Anti, it’s safe to say that fans (read: us) have been more than a little excited to hear her vocals again. The track is a move away from her usual melodies – and for good reason. This single is a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who played the leading role of T’Challa in Black Panther and passed away in August 2020 at the age of 43.