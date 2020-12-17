A mere 17 years since S Club 7 first announced they would be disbanding, a proper reunion may finally be on the cards – and it’s the feel-good news we all needed.

The seven-piece group – made up of Rachel Stevens, Hannah Spearritt, Tina Barrett, Jo O’Meara, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh and Paul Cattermole – previously reunited for a brief tour in 2015, during which they released the previously unheard song Rain. But since then, there’s been nothing new from the beloved band.

Until now, that is. Speaking in a new interview with The Sun, Barrett revealed that all members are the band are “up for” getting back together and working on some brand-new music – and said that Giovanna Fletcher’s choice to play the band’s hit song Reach as her luxury item on this years I’m A Celebrity was a “sign”.