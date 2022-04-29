This week’s new music playlist: Sampa The Great, Denzel Curry, Coach Party
- Amy Davidson
Make these songs your must-listens this weekend…
We’ve combined Leicester’s answer to 50 Cent, country dabbling and shroom-inspired songs, all of which signals one thing: it’s New Music Friday, which means time to refresh your playlist and scroll down for our curated selection.
Here’s every track you need to listen to this week…
1. Sampa The Great: Lane
2. Sia x Neneh Cherry: Manchild
3. Beabadoobee: See You Soon
4. Mahalia: In The Club
5. Muna: Kind Of Girl
6. Coach Party: Shit TV
