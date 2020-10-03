Shania Twain was told she’d be “hated by women” for this puzzling reason

It’s likely that most millennial women reading this will have turned up the volume each time Man, I feel like A Woman, That Don’t Impress Me Much and You’re Still The One came on the radio back in the day. Heck, you probably still dance and sing along to them while washing the dishes today.

Shania Twain’s 90s hits were country-pop perfection, with honest, empowering, feminist and fun lyrics. But the musician, who is now re-releasing her breakthrough album, The Woman In Me, as a Diamond edition, has just recalled how she was warned that men and women would “hate” her when she first started out.