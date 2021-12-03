Lucy, 23, from Nottingham, listened to It’s Not Living If It’s Not With You by The 1975 281 times in 2021, according to Spotify, and she says that the song has “infiltrated every aspect of my life”. Lucy explains that The 1975 were the last band she saw live before the pandemic, which is why she’s felt so connected to them over the last two years. She also finds this particular song comforting, and re-listens to it as other people might rewatch a favourite film or TV show.

“A song that we know well can bring us comfort through its predictability,” explains Dr Tang. “Having a sense of certainty can bring us a much-needed feeling of control, especially during an unpredictable time like the last two years.”

Often a song can remind you of a particular experience or person, which you might also find comfort in. Kirsty’s best friend passed away at the end of the first lockdown in the UK and she explains that this was one of the reasons she listened to Swift’s song that was released shortly afterwards so often. “It was my favourite song on the [Evermore] album and I think it comforted and relaxed me,” she says.