Taylor Swift’s career has undergone a lot of changes since she released her first album at the age of 16.

From the acoustic, country style of her first albums to the various pop and rock-inspired hits of Red and 1989, her style is one that has constantly evolved throughout her 15+ years in the spotlight.

But with her new album, folklore, Swift has – in some ways – returned to her country roots. Although the album is officially listed as “alternative,” there are moments on the album when, as someone who has been a fan of Taylor Swift since her country days, it feels as if I could be listening to something off of Speak Now or Fearless.