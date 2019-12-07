Christmas Tree Farm: Taylor Swift just proved the original Christmas song is not dead
Taylor Swift just released her Christmas song, Christmas Tree Farm. And she’s not the only musician to get us in the festive mood this year. Here are the Christmas songs of 2019.
It’s now officially acceptable to crank up the volume on the Christmas radio station in the office (according to me).
In celebration of this, Taylor Swift has released a Christmas song to add to the seemingly never-ending playlist. But rather than cover an old song, like so many artists tend to do, she has penned a completely original song – and it’s good enough to rival Mariah Carey’s All I want for Christmas (yep, I really did just say that).
Swift first told fans about the new single on Thursday (5 December) in an Instagram video.
“OK, I know this is pretty wild, but I’ve just written a Christmas song,” she said. “I feel it’s like weird to just wait a year to put it out. I don’t know what to do. I don’t have anyone to ask right now except for Meredith.”
She then turned to her uninterested cat, saying: “Meredith, should I put out a Christmas song like now?” She also asked her equally uninterested other cats Benjamin and Olivia. The response was lots of fur licking.
But, on the following morning (Friday 6 December), Swift shared the video for the song.
Watch Taylor Swift’s Christmas Tree Farm video
She explained the inspiration behind the song, writing in a post: “I actually did grow up on a Christmas tree farm. In a gingerbread house, deep within the yummy gummy gumdrop forest. Where, funnily enough, this song is their national anthem. #ChristmasTreeFarm song and video out now.”
The video itself is made with old video clips of her family at Christmas. Admittedly, it’s saccharine to the point of being quite sickly. Put isn’t Christmas all about overdoing it on the sweet stuff? Also, it’s pretty cool to see Swift as a young kid opening a present that turns out to be one of her first guitars.
And what about the lyrics? Well, Swift is a master lyricist (in this Swifty’s opinion, anyway), so they do not disappoint.
Here’s a snippet of what it goes like:
“In my heart is a Christmas tree farm, where the people would come, to dance under sparkling lights.
“Bundled up in their mittens and coats, and the cider would flow, and I just wanna be there tonight.
“Sweet dreams of holly and ribbon, mistakes are forgiven, and everything is icy and blue.
“And you would be there too, under the mistletoe, watching the fire glow, and telling me ‘I love you’.
“Just being in your arms, takes me back to that little farm, where every wish comes true.”
And this isn’t the first Christmas song we’ve got excited about this year.
Kelly Clarkson and John Legend teamed up to cover a modern version of Baby, It’s Cold Outside for Legend’s new Christmas album A Legendary Christmas.
Watch Kelly Clarkson and John Legend’s Baby, It’s Cold Outside
Little Mix also released an original festive tune, One I’ve Been Missing. The slow pace Christmas love song might have the most memorable lyrics in the world, but they talk about Christmas a lot in it – which is good enough for us.
Watch Little Mix’s One I’ve Been Missing
And Mabel’s catchy Christmas song has a strong message in it, highlighting how lonely Christmas can be for people without families and friends. Sure, it’s not the most uplifting festive tune. But it’s refreshing that she’s not lonely just because she’s single. It’s about sharing Christmas with the people you love.
Watch Mabel’s Loneliest Time of the Year
It’s been a while since we got excited about new Christmas songs, so we can’t wait to play these on repeat until we get sick to death of them like all the rest.
Merry Christmas to that!
