Another day in the pandemic, another new album drop by Taylor Swift. Yep, the singer just released her second unexpected album of the year.

Back in July, Swift surprised fans with her eighth record, folklore. It saw the artist step away from pop synths and big beats, returning to a more acoustic, stripped-back sound. As opposed to writing autobiographical lyrics, which Swift is known and loved for, lockdown inspired her to create characters who tell their escapist and nostalgic stories.

It was a hit with fans and critics alike, and has been nominated for a Grammy. But yesterday (10 December), Swift released a statement saying the stories were not yet over – and she would continue telling them on a sister album, evermore.