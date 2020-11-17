Taylor Swift’s back catalogue may have been sold for a second time, but her fight isn’t over

The statement continued: “The letter told me that they wanted to reach out before the sale to let me know, but that Scooter Braun had required that they make no contact with me or my team, or the deal would be off.”

However, despite the fact that Shamrock Holdings – the new company who own the rights to Swift’s work – had wanted to forge a partnership with the singer, Swift said she felt unable to do so because, under the conditions of the sale, Braun will continue to profit off of her old music catalogue for many years.

“I have recently begun re-recording my older music and it has already proven to be both exciting and creatively fulfilling,” Swift continued.

“I have plenty of surprises in store – I want to thank you guys for supporting me through this ongoing saga, and I can’t wait for you to hear what I’ve been dreaming up.”