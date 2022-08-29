“You guys, I’m just so proud of what we made, and I know that every second of this moment that we wouldn’t have been able to make this short film if it weren’t for you, the fans,” the singer said as she accepted the award. “Because I wouldn’t be able to re-record my album [Red (Taylor’s Version)] if it weren’t for you. You emboldened me to do that.”

She went on, “And I had sort of made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand new album comes out October 21st. And I will tell you more at midnight.”

After a countdown on Swift’s website – the website crashed at midnight, by the way – more details about her next album dropped.

“Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21,” Swift wrote on Instagram. “Meet me at midnight.”