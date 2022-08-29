Taylor Swift just announced Midnights, a brand new album – and the internet is in meltdown
Middle of the night soul searching, the flicker of a lighter, deep blue and silver sparkles – Taylor Swift is officially in her Midnights era.
Taylor Swift seems to have the power to momentarily put the world on standstill. On the internet, Swift content reigns supreme. Her surprise announcements for her lockdown albums Folklore and Evermore sent the internet into a Swiftie-fueled mania. Every Swift red carpet appearance is posted and reposted by fans. There is an entire sub-genre of the internet dedicated to Swiftian fan theories. Earlier this year, Swift’s appearance for a single song at Haim’s London concert became one of the main talking points of the week.
This is the Taylor effect – and if the rabid reaction to Swift’s latest announcement is anything to go by, the Taylor effect is stronger than ever. Get ready, because Swift’s next album, Midnights, is coming October 21, 2022.
At last night’s MTV VMAs, the singer announced that her next album, Midnights, was on the way. The unexpected announcement came during Swift’s acceptance speech for the Video of the Year award, the final award of the evening, which Swift picked up for her music video for “All Too Well (10-minute version)”.
“You guys, I’m just so proud of what we made, and I know that every second of this moment that we wouldn’t have been able to make this short film if it weren’t for you, the fans,” the singer said as she accepted the award. “Because I wouldn’t be able to re-record my album [Red (Taylor’s Version)] if it weren’t for you. You emboldened me to do that.”
She went on, “And I had sort of made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand new album comes out October 21st. And I will tell you more at midnight.”
After a countdown on Swift’s website – the website crashed at midnight, by the way – more details about her next album dropped.
“Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21,” Swift wrote on Instagram. “Meet me at midnight.”
Her post included a personal note about the the inspiration behind the album. “We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears,” she wrote. “We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t – right this minute – about to make some fateful life-altering mistake.
“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.
“Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight.”
Naturally, the internet went into complete meltdown, with #MeetMeAtMidnight immediately trending on Twitter and wracking up over a million views on TikTok. After all, if Taylor Swift fans know how to do anything, it’s going all in on a surprise album announcement.
“When you weren’t expecting it to be a perfect night for breakfast at midnight, but Taylor said #MeetMeAtMidnight so you’re suddenly stress-making pancakes in the refrigerator light,” wrote one fan account.
“Taylor knowing she’s ruining every swiftie’s sleep schedule announcing #MeetMeAtMidnight,” wrote another fan.
At this point, Swift’s ability to send us into a collective spiral of excited anticipation is something we know all too well. As she puts it in “New Year’s Day,” “I want your midnights.” Same, Taylor. Same.
Images: Getty