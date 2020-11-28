So we’ve rounded up the best tracks used throughout the season for you to add to your weekend playlist. And if you’ve got a pair of roller skates like Diana, you could even have a little skating party around the living room.

Call Me, Blondie

Rather coincidentally, Diana is dancing around her bedroom listening to Blondie’s Call Me when Prince Charles calls to ask her on a date.

Edge of Seventeen, Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks’ iconic coming-of-age tune soundtracks a montage of Diana after she gets engaged to Prince Charles. She and her roommates squeal with excitement over the news and dress up for a big night out in London.

Upside Down, Diana Ross

Diana’s life is turned around after her royal engagement, so it’s only fitting that she bops along to Diana Ross’ Upside Down while driving her car.