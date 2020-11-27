Earlier this year, African music icon Angélique Kidjo accepted her Grammy for Best World Music Album in Los Angeles. “Four years ago on this stage, I was telling you that the new generations of artists coming from Africa are going to take the world by storm – and the time has come,” she said. Kidjo hailed musicians including Nigeria’s Burna Boy, who has collaborated with everyone from Ed Sheeran and Stormzy to Sam Smith, praising him for “changing the way our continent is perceived”.

Though genres from across the world have clear roots in African music, for too long the output of an entire continent has been relegated to the ‘World’ categories, dismissed and othered out of the mainstream. But over the past few years, both African artists and their influence have finally started to take up the space they deserve: from the global success of WizKid and Tiwa Savage to the celebration of African creativity that was Beyoncé’s Black Is King.