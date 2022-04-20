You might not remember where you were and what you were doing 20 years ago, but in the spring of 2002, practically everyone was shouting “Opa!” as My Big Fat Greek Wedding hit the big screen.

Based on the writer and actor Nia Vardalos’s own story of life growing up in a large, overbearing, tight-knit immigrant Greek family, the movie won the hearts of cinema-goers all around the world.

Despite not having a single Hollywood star in the cast or the backing of a major studio, My Big Fat Greek Wedding went on to become one of the highest-grossing romcoms of all time. Yet the ascent of the indie flick to pop culture phenomenon is even more extraordinary given that the film nearly didn’t get made at all.