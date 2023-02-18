“Thassssssright!!! You are all invited to the big fat family reunion!! Thank you @focusfeatures @universalpictures!! Here we go! #mybigfatgreekwedding3!! The original band is back together,” Vardalos wrote.

The story of the third film is set to follow the Portokalos family as they attend a family reunion in Greece.

“The sweet friendship which bloomed from the producers’ first taking a chance on me then grew into a beautiful relationship as they entrusted me to direct this installment of our franchise,” Vardalos said in a statement. “We filmed our family reunion entirely in Greece which was thrilling for us all. Plus, we ate for free.”