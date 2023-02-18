My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3: Nia Vardalos confirms release date for the anticipated sequel
Beloved rom-com My Big Fat Greek Wedding is coming back to the big screen for a fun third installment.
More than 20 years after audiences first shouted “Opa!” at the big screen, the long-awaited third installment of the beloved My Big Fat Greek Wedding franchise will be returning to cinemas this year.
Creator Nia Vardalos confirmed the September release date via Instagram, teasing that “the original cast is back, with some surprise guests too.” Vardalos, who played the film’s lead Fotoula ‘Toula’ Portokalos will not only return as her iconic character, but has once again penned and directed the sequel.
“Thassssssright!!! You are all invited to the big fat family reunion!! Thank you @focusfeatures @universalpictures!! Here we go! #mybigfatgreekwedding3!! The original band is back together,” Vardalos wrote.
The story of the third film is set to follow the Portokalos family as they attend a family reunion in Greece.
“The sweet friendship which bloomed from the producers’ first taking a chance on me then grew into a beautiful relationship as they entrusted me to direct this installment of our franchise,” Vardalos said in a statement. “We filmed our family reunion entirely in Greece which was thrilling for us all. Plus, we ate for free.”
My Big Fat Greek Wedding remains the top-grossing romantic-comedy of all time at the North American box office, and earned Vardalos an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay and a Golden Globe nomination for best actress in a comedy or musical.
John Corbett, who will next be seen returning as Aidan Shaw in HBO’s And Just Like That… will be reprising his role as Ian Miller, alongside cast-members including Louis Mandylor, Elena Kampouris, Maria Vacratsis, Andrea Martin, Elias Kacavas, Gia Carides, Joey Fatone and Melina Kotselou.
Images: Getty