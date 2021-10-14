The hour-long special revealed some surprising statistics about attitudes to sex and sexual fantasies, particularly in a post-lockdown world.

According to research by Statista shared in the film, one in four people admitted that lockdown has made them want to be more sexually adventurous, and of those who confessed to having thought about having a threesome, two-thirds said they would like to turn that fantasy into a reality.

What’s more, statistics from Pornhub reveal that Britain is the sixth most likely nation to search for threeway porn and it’s even more popular amongst women – proportionately, women search for threesomes twice as often as men.