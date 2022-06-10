If there’s any person who’s firmly at the centre of the pop culture Venn diagram right now, it’s undoubtedly Harry Styles. Not only has the pop star firmly cemented his status as a global musical sensation, but his acting career is shaping up very nicely indeed with recent parts in Chloé Zhao’s Eternals and Olivia Wilde’s forthcoming erotic thriller Don’t Worry Darling. But Styles’ transition to multi-hyphenate actor-musician isn’t slowing down any time soon. This year, Styles is set to make waves in Amazon Prime’s sweeping LGBTQ+ romantic drama My Policeman, as he takes on a starring role as a closeted man exploring his sexuality at a time when it was illegal to be gay.

Based on the 2012 novel by Bethan Roberts, My Policeman follows three young people – policeman Tom Burgess (Styles), schoolteacher Marion Burgess (Emma Corrin) and museum curator Patrick Hazelwood (David Dawson) – in 1950s Britain, whose lives become intertwined through a forbidden love affair. Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee) and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past.

My Policeman: David Dawson, Harry Styles and Emma Corrin star in the forthcoming romantic drama

Directed by Michael Grandage from a script from Oscar-nominated Ron Nyswaner, who also penned Philadelphia and Freeheld, the film looks set to be a powerful story of love, sexuality and longing. And it certainly looks like a unique acting challenge for Styles too, who reportedly stunned Grandage when they first met to discuss the film. “He had read the script so many times that he knew every single beat of it at that meeting,” he told Vanity Fair. “I found that incredibly impressive. He knew other people’s lines; he knew all of his lines. He knew why he wanted to talk about it, why one scene worked this way and another worked.”

My Policeman: Harry Styles and Emma Corrin star in the forthcoming romantic drama

The director also explained why Styles, who had only taken on minor acting roles prior to his involvement in My Policeman, turned out to be a great fit in the lead role despite his limited experience. “Because he hasn’t done much, he hasn’t developed the ability to work out tricks or even lie. He can only do it truthfully and as he knows it,” he continued, comparing him to Albert Finney or Tom Courtenay. “They just bring themselves to the role, and it seems to be very uncomplicated in the way they achieve it and Harry had that.” My Policeman premieres in cinemas on 21 October before arriving on Amazon Prime Video on 2 November.