We’ve all been there: lying in bed past our bedtime, having a quick scroll of social media before attempting to drift off to sleep. Before you know it, two hours have suddenly gone by, and you’re deep in an internet wormhole laughing hysterically at memes. Viral Instagram account My Therapist Says is without a shadow of a doubt one place where days of your life could be lost. From digital addiction and financial woes to career dissatisfaction and the struggles of online dating, the feed is home to all kinds of hilarious and incredibly relatable memes about the struggles of millennial life. Think group chat vibes, only with all the best memes compiled in one easily accessible place.

It’s excellent news, then, that My Therapist Says will be now getting the TV treatment. According to The Hollywood Reporter, plans are underway with the account’s co-founders, Lola Tash and Nicole Argiris, to adapt it as a live action, scripted television series. Launched in 2015 by Nicole Argiris and sisters Lola, Gina, and Nora Tash, the idea for the account was derived from the phrase that consistently cropped up whenever they gave each other advice: “Well, my therapist said…”

Now one of the most popular meme accounts on Instagram with 7.6 million followers to date, the feed features original and aggregated memes focused on mental health, and has developed several other offshoot accounts such as My Bestie Says, My Puppy Says and a mental health initiative, My Therapist Helps. In 2020, Lola Tash also co-wrote a book based on the account, My Therapist Says: Advice You Should Probably (Not) Follow. The account has also developed partnerships with brands such as Gucci, Valentino and the Met Gala.

The new TV series, which is being created by Kenan Thompson and John Ryan Jr’s Artists for Artists banner alongside Lola Tash and Nicole Argiris, who also act as executive producers, will be announcing talent at a later date. “Kenan and I were big fans and followers of My Therapist Says before even meeting Lola,” said Artists for Artists cofounder and CEO John Ryan Jr. “My Therapist Says are the pop culture tastemakers and the class clowns that we all need right now. We look forward to bringing this incredible and influential brand to television audiences”. “Lola and Nicole have a unique and hilarious perspective that has resonated with people all over the world. I’m so excited to welcome our funny sisters to the AFA fam!,” Thompson added.

In a 2020 interview with The Mail, Nora explained how discussion around therapy and mental health had been relatively taboo when they first started the account in 2015. ’This new generation, however, is so open and verbose on all things we used to deem inaccessible or unapproachable,’ she said. “I think it’s going to do a lot of good for people in the long run, not having to feel ashamed or ostracised for feeling, or being, a certain way.” Lola added that “laughter is a powerful thing,” emphasising the powerful role that humour and satire can have in easing the burden of a mental health issue and helping to “take away its power over you”.

