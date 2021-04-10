In a new episode of Collider Ladies Night, the actress revealed that she never initially considered becoming an actress. Her first love? Singing.

“I started out in music,” she explained. “I started out writing in these kind of writing camps and it was only when I got Terra Nova, which was this Fox show, that I really kind of had to make a decision in terms of what I was gonna pursue in that moment, because it was always music first, to be really honest with you.”

It wasn’t until she landed the part of Princess Jasmine in Aladdin, in fact, that she got to combine her love of acting and singing. And despite not having pursued a traditional route into the entertainment industry, Scott explained that she didn’t allow her lack of formal training to become a source of distraction or self-doubt.

“I didn’t grow up reading Shakespeare, I didn’t do theatre, all of these things that just play on your mind in terms of, ‘Oh, that must mean I’m not a real actor.’”

“The more that you realise that, the more time you spend doing that, the less time you actually spend figuring out, learning and growing and actually becoming the artist that you want to become and not just the artist that you think you should be.”