Naomi Watts on the power of true crime, the joy of working with Jennifer Coolidge and her twisted new Netflix thriller The Watcher
Netflix’s new thriller The Watcher follows a couple whose dream home turns into a nightmare when they become the target of a mysterious stalker. Here, its lead star Naomi Watts chats to Stylist’s entertainment editor Christobel Hastings about her love of true crime, the joy of working with Jennifer Coolidge and why viewers will be hooked by her new series.
In the realm of true crime, there are fear-based fantasies for every persuasion right now. In the past month alone, we’ve seen the harrowing true story of the Broberg family and the multiple kidnappings of their young daughter come to life in Peacock’s A Friend Of The Family, watched Paramount+ dramatise the story of a young woman who spent seven years imprisoned beneath a bed in Girl In The Box and shuddered through Netflix’s controversial new series Monster detailing the life and crimes of notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.
There may not be copious amounts of blood and gore in Ryan Murphy’s latest Netflix thriller The Watcher, but its premise is just as disturbing as its counterparts. The series tells the story of a married couple (played by Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale) who move into their dream home in an idyllic, wealthy New Jersey neighbourhood. Soon after, they realise they’ve bought more than they bargained for when they receive an onslaught of threatening handwritten notes from a stalker calling themselves ‘The Watcher’.
Front and centre of this unsettling series is Naomi Watts, who is continuing her long-running streak of scaring audiences nearly 20 years after finding breakout stardom in 2002 classic The Ring. Hot on the heels of her intense performance in Amazon Prime’s remake of the 2014 horror film Goodnight Mommy, Watts is back on the small screen as family matriarch Nora Brannock, one half of a happy couple terrorised by the mystery stalker in The Watcher.
“I pretty much said yes, right away, without having read any scripts,” Watts tells me when we speak over Zoom. Having been tuned into Ryan Murphy’s work for a long time, accepting the project was a no-brainer. “Ryan calling was a big deal,” she says, explaining that while she wasn’t initially familiar with the “juicy” article that inspired the series, she was quick to do her homework. First published in The Cut in 2018, The Haunting Of A Dream House follows real-life spouses Maria and Derek Broaddus who in 2014 moved into their dream home in the New Jersey suburb of Westfield, only to be stalked to a sinister degree by an anonymous ‘watcher’. After reading it, she “got very caught up in it”, and got on the phone with Murphy to seal the deal.
Murphy, of course, has excellent form when it comes to creating creepy television. After serving up hits including American Horror Story, Scream Queens, American Crime Story and Ratched over the past decade, his latest project, Dahmer, has just scooped the title of Netflix’s second most-popular series of all time. “Definitely Ryan being on the end of that call that first time was a good reason to say yes,” she says. But the genre too was a big draw. “I’ve played in this genre at other times in my career, you know? I’m always drawn to mystery and fear and thrills and even horror sometimes, so it felt like a good combination of things.”
True crime is certainly experiencing a renaissance right now. Over the past few years, there’s been an explosion of podcasts, documentaries and TV dramas examining notorious crimes, with our appetite for stories of the darkest of human behaviour showing no sign of slowing. Is Watts also a fan? “I’m into them, yeah. But I think being in them is definitely right up my alley. I’ve just always gravitated towards them; mystery is a fun genre. And to talk about it with other people.”
There’s certainly been plenty of discussion recently around the way true crime shows give viewers the chance to ponder how they’d behave when faced with unspeakable situations. Perhaps what’s most unsettling about The Watcher, though, is that its really not much of a stretch to imagine a threatening note winging its way through your letterbox, and watching the Brannock family navigate the horror inflicted by their stalker-by-mail puts us squarely inside the narrative. “The unravelling is, you know, where the audience will become engaged because they’ll see themselves,” Watts says. “Like, how would you deal with this if this happened to you – if this came upon your doorstep? What would be your way of dealing with it? And who would you suspect? Who do you trust?”
Who to trust, indeed. It seems as though most of the Brannocks’ neighbours are hiding sinister secrets, including Karen Calhoun (played by Jennifer Coolidge), a local real estate agent whose smile doesn’t extend to her eyes. “You can imagine the joy when I heard that she became a cast member,” smiles Watts. “Just having binged White Lotus, I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is the best job ever!’ I already felt pretty excited about it. But then when she joined, it was just, you know, gold.”
Karen and Nora are old acquaintances who cross paths once again at the viewing for 657 Boulevard. “She and I play old friends who haven’t seen each other in a long time, and our lives have taken very different turns, and then we’re suddenly back in the same in the same room in the same town,” Watts explains. “And it’s great for Nora – she’s moved to a place where she’s not surrounded by the friend group that she had in the city, so she welcomes the connection.” Working alongside Coolidge, who recently scooped her first Emmy for her role as kooky socialite Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus, was a “wonderful” experience for Watts. “You know, she comes with surprise and delight every single time,” she continues. “She’s a true master of what she does. And some of the scenes we shot together… When we’re shooting scenes in a big restaurant, she’s talking to people all the time and improvising. And no moment is lost. She just lights up a room.”
Watts is equally complimentary about the “high calibre actors” in the wider cast. Alongside her onscreen husband Bobby Canavale, the series stars a kooky older woman named Pearl (Mia Farrow) and her eccentric brother Jasper (Terry Kinney), who breaks into the Brannocks’ house and hides in their dumb waiter, as well as meddling neighbours Mitch (Richard Kind) and Mo (Margo Martindale), who spend most of their days parked up in deckchairs watching the family through binoculars. “I think the cast is extraordinary,” Watts says. “And they’re all wonderful and wacky and they’re all, like, just thoroughly compelling and pushing the story forward in terms of the suspense and thrills.”
It won’t be long before Watts once again reunites with Ryan Murphy when she takes on the role of American socialite Babe Paley in Capote’s Women, the second instalment of FX’s series Feud. Based on Laurence Leamer’s bestselling book of the same name, the story explores how Truman Capote betrayed a number of his closest female confidantes when he used their lives as fodder for a novel, and features an all-star cast including Chloë Sevigny as CZ Guest, Diane Lane as Nancy “Slim” Keith and Calista Flockhart as Lee Radziwill. “It’s super exciting to play this sort of iconic woman of a different era, which was a well-known era and very, very different times than what we’re living today. I’m super excited to work with all these fabulous women.” For now though, Watts says she’s focused on getting her head down into research for her next projects. Quite simply, she’s thriving.
Images: Netflix