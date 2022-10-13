In the realm of true crime, there are fear-based fantasies for every persuasion right now. In the past month alone, we’ve seen the harrowing true story of the Broberg family and the multiple kidnappings of their young daughter come to life in Peacock’s A Friend Of The Family, watched Paramount+ dramatise the story of a young woman who spent seven years imprisoned beneath a bed in Girl In The Box and shuddered through Netflix’s controversial new series Monster detailing the life and crimes of notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

There may not be copious amounts of blood and gore in Ryan Murphy’s latest Netflix thriller The Watcher, but its premise is just as disturbing as its counterparts. The series tells the story of a married couple (played by Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale) who move into their dream home in an idyllic, wealthy New Jersey neighbourhood. Soon after, they realise they’ve bought more than they bargained for when they receive an onslaught of threatening handwritten notes from a stalker calling themselves ‘The Watcher’.