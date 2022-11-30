How do we love thee, Netflix? Let us count the ways. We’ve long been fans of the streaming platform, but our obsession with its vast array of films and TV series really took off during the many, many, many Covid-19 lockdowns. Nowadays, it’s pretty much become our go-to when we’re in the mood to watch something new – so you can imagine our excitement when Netflix dropped a list of all the titles coming to our screens in 2023. From Luther to Your Place Or Mine, these are the ones we recommend adding to your must-watch list, stat. The Pale Blue Eye – 6 January 2023 When seasoned detective Augustus Landor (Christian Bale) takes on a new murder case, even he is shocked when the autopsy reveals that the killer took a gruesome trophy from the dead man’s body: his heart has been skillfully removed. Cue Landor calling upon on the eccentric Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling) for help – and a twisted murder mystery unlike any other. Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney, Hadley Robinson, Timothy Spall and Robert Duvall also star.

Lockwood & Co – 27 January 2023

Ruby Stokes as Lucy in Lockwood & Co.

Based on Jonathan Stroud’s book series of the same name, this supernatural detective thriller series sees a tiny London agency – run by two teenage boys and a supremely psychically gifted girl – join forces to unravel a mystery that will change the course of history. You: Season 4 – 9 February 2023 Following the shocking events of season three, Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg has fled to Europe to escape his “messy” past, adopt a new identity and, of course, to pursue true love. But Joe soon finds himself in the strange new role of reluctant detective as he discovers he may not be the only killer in London. Now, his future depends on identifying and stopping whoever’s targeting his new friend group of wealthy socialites…

This much-anticipated season of You will be split into two parts, with the second half due to be released on 9 March. Your Place Or Mine – 10 February 2023 Starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher as best friends and total opposites, this romcom sees them switch their incredibly different houses and lives for a week. But, as the events of Your Place Or Mine progress, the dynamic duo will quickly realise that what they think they want might not be what they really need. Luther – March 2023

Serving as a film continuation of the television series of the same name, Luther brings back Idris Elba’s eponymous detective for a new adventure. One which takes place, for the first time ever, outside of London. With Andy Serkis and Cynthia Erivo on board as a frightening new villain and Luther’s arch-nemesis respectively, this one ticks so many boxes. Obsession – 2023 A contemporary adaptation of Josephine Hart’s novella, Damage, new Netflix series Obsession sees the enigmatic Anna Barton embark on a passionate affair with her fiancé’s father, William. While Anna fights to keep the dangerous love triangle alive, William finds himself drawn into an obsessive spiral. But how long can they keep their secret hidden before someone gets hurt? The Crown: Season 6 – 2023

The Crown: Season 6 will explore the ramifications of Princess Diana’s death.

The final season of The Crown will take the series from the late 90s to the early 00s, which means that it will be dealing with the tragic death of Princess Diana – and the massive repercussions the loss of the “People’s Princess” has upon Queen Elizabeth II and The Firm. Our Planet: Season 2 – 2023 Imagine that we’re intoning this in Sir David Attenborough’s voice: “At any given moment on planet Earth, billions of animals are on the move.” And so, in the second season of Our Planet, the legendary documentarian aims to unravel the mysteries of how and why animals migrate – resulting in some seriously dramatic and compelling stories of the natural world in the process. Heart Of Stone – 2023

Gal Gadot stars as covert agent Rachel Stone, aka the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organisation and the loss of its most valuable – and dangerous – asset. With Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt lending their talents to the “super-grounded raw action thriller”, Gadot has promised fans (via Netflix’s TUDUM event) that it will spin an “extremely epic” story of espionage antics. The Strays – 2023 Ashley Madekwe leads the cast of upcoming horror film The Strays, which sees an upper-middle-class woman’s perfectly crafted life begin to unravel with the arrival of two shadowy figures in her town.

You may also like Netflix’s Bodies: Stephen Graham is returning with a major new crime thriller

Bodies – 2023 Another year, another must-watch thriller series. In this new Stephen Graham drama, four detectives in four different eras of London find themselves investigating the same murder – an unidentified body in Whitechapel – and wind up uncovering a conspiracy that spans some 150 years. Heartstopper: Season 2 – 2023

Heartstopper was a smash-hit with Netflix fans.

The first season of Heartstopper proved a smash-hit when it landed on Netflix earlier this year, so you better believe that the streamer is bringing Charlie, Nick and their circle of friends back for a second stint. Expect more love, romance, journeys of self discovery and acceptance, and our old favourites continuing their quest to find their most authentic selves. The Kitchen – 2023 We’re very interested in The Kitchen, penned by Daniel Kaluuya. Set in London 2044, it spins a yarn about a future where the gap between rich and poor has been stretched to its limits. “All forms of social housing have been eradicated and London’s working classes have been forced to live in temporary accommodation on the outskirts of the city,” reads the intriguing synopsis. “And The Kitchen is the first and the largest of its kind, harbouring residents that refuse to move on and move out of the place they call home.” The film follows Izi, a resident of the kitchen who is desperately trying to find a way out, and 12-year-old, Benji, who has lost his mother and is searching for a family. Will they ever be able to survive, let alone find happiness, in a system that is stacked against them? Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story – 2023

We love Bridgerton, so we’re very into the idea of a Bridgerton prequel. Centred on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this spinoff takes us rocketing back in time to the day of the young queen’s marriage to King George. Whatever happens, expect it to spark both a great love story and a huge societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in the OG Bridgerton. Pamela Anderson – 2023 Following the success of the highly dramatised Pam & Tommy, Pamela Anderson is ready to tell her own story in her own words. This documentary film, which has been in the making for several years, will see the pop culture icon “setting the record straight” as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey.

You may also like Netflix’s Top Boy: the gritty hit series has just announced that it will return for a third and final season

Top Boy: Season 3 – 2023 There can only be one Top Boy of Summerhouse, which means that the third and final season of Top Boy will be tying up all the loose ends of that dramatic second season finale. As Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson put it: “These characters have been a part of our lives for over a decade now and without everyone’s support we couldn’t have come this far. “Whilst the journeys of Dushane and Sully have remained at the core of the show, though, the new characters that have entered the world of Top Boy have become a key part of the show’s legacy, representing each new storyline in a raw, authentic way. “With all this being said, and staying true to our original goal, every story must have an ending and so season three will be our finale. A chance to come full circle and end the journey in the right way. “We’re very excited about what’s next and thank you for riding with us. We appreciate you. See you again soon.” Robbie Williams – 2023 Featuring 25 years of never-before-seen footage, this multi-part documentary series promises to offer up a raw and unfiltered look at the real Robbie Williams – the adulation and addiction, the professional and personal breakups, the Take That reunions, the long road to recovery and the impact all of this has had on his mental health.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy