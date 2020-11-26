Updated on 26 November: When it comes to serving up entertainment, Netflix rules supreme. The only problem? There are almost too many films and TV shows to choose between, which means many people often end up scrolling mindlessly through the menu for hours on end. The choice paralysis gets particularly intense if, y’know, your mind is running at 100mph and you just aren’t in the mood for another gritty true crime documentary or meaty drama. How do you sift through all of the delightful romcoms on offer to find the romantic comedy of your dreams?

Thankfully, there’s help at hand. We’ve hand-picked a list of romcoms for you to add to your must-watch list, all of which are guaranteed to give you a good time. Happy viewing, folks. About Time In need of some low-key and lighthearted entertainment? Try About Time, which sees time traveller Tim Lake (Domnhall Gleeson) use his supernatural powers to try and win the heart of Mary (Rachel McAdams). As you do. How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days

Critics hated this romantic comedy, but its tale of the battle of the sexes has become a firm favourite with romcom fans over the years. You know the story: Benjamin (Matthew McConaughey) is challenged by his co-workers to make a woman fall in love with him. Andie (Kate Hudson), meanwhile, has to write an article on how to lose a man in 10 days. Cue the sparks. The Holiday Starring Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz, and featuring plenty of cute snow-covered scenery, The Holiday is hailed as a classic of the Christmas romcom genre. And, yeah, you better believe it 100% deserves that love.

What If Ever wondered what Daniel Radcliffe got up to after Harry Potter? Then you need to stream What If, in which he stars as unlucky-in-love Wallace. With a string of failed relationships to his name, he’s given up on finding The One. Then, he meets Chantry (Zoe Kazan), and things begin to change. Too bad she already has a boyfriend… Love, Guaranteed This frothy romcom follows hardworking lawyer Susan (Rachael Leigh Cook) who, in a bid to save her small law firm, takes on a high-profile case from Nick (Damon Wayans Jr), a charming new client wanting to sue a dating website that promises love to those who use it. “But as the case heats up, so do Susan and Nick’s feelings for each other,” Netflix teases. Classic. Letters To Juliet

Amanda Seyfried’s Sophie is an aspiring writer who travels to Verona, Italy in a bid to unite Claire (Vanessa Redgrave) with her lover. While on her journey, though, she finds herself drawn to Claire’s grandson, Charlie (Christopher Egan), and sparks soon fly… Mamma Mia! Another film in which Amanda Seyfried plays a woman named Sophie, this film sees her unleash her musical talents alongside the likes of Meryl Streep, Julie Walters, Christine Baranski, Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, and many more. Think Like A Man As reported on 15 June: Think Like A Man follows four men whose lives are turned upside down when the women in their lives buy Steve Harvey’s best-selling book, Act Like A Lady, Think Like A Man and start taking his advice to heart.

You’ve Got Mail You’ve Got Mail sees bookstore owner Joe fall head-over-heels for an unsuspecting Kathleen, who runs a rival bookshop of her own. The clue is in the title, however: the couple’s blossoming romance – for the first half of the film, at least – takes place almost entirely online, through a feverish flurry of emails and chat room messages. Someone Great Someone Great sees music journalist Jenny get unexpectedly dumped by her boyfriend of nine years,. With a new job and a new start lined up in San Francisco, it’s up to her two best friends to take her out on one last outrageous NYC adventure. Groundhog Day This rom-com, all about a self-centred weatherman forced to relive the same day over and over, became, ooh, about 100% more relatable during the coronavirus lockdown.

Clueless Inspired by Jane Austen’s Emma, Clueless tells the tale of Cher, a rich high-school student who takes it upon herself to help a new student gain popularity. And, in the process, she unexpectedly discovers that she has feelings for someone very close to her… Nappily Ever After In this big-hearted romcom, a soulful barber helps a woman piece her life back together after an accident at her hair salon makes her realise she is not living life to the fullest. Legally Blonde Elle Woods is a woman on a mission: she wants to get into Harvard, prove to the world that she has what it takes to be an excellent criminal lawyer, and win back the heart of her ex-boyfriend in the process. What, like it’s hard?

When Harry Met Sally Can men and women ever just be friends? This film takes that age-old question and runs with it as it charts Harry and Sally’s friendship over the course of 12 years. Hitch He’s the love doctor who believes he can match anyone with their soulmate in just three dates. She’s the tabloid journalist who’s desperate to expose him as a scam artist. Together, though, they have impossible chemistry, and soon find themselves falling head-over-heels for one another. Watch the trailer for Hitch below:

Wimbledon Peter, an out-of-form tennis player, can’t believe his luck when he’s offered the chance to play in the Wimbledon tournament. There, he meets and falls in love with American tennis star Lizzie Bradbury and slowly begins working his way up the ranks of the tournament players. But does he stand a chance of fulfilling his lifelong dream of winning the men’s singles title? And, if so, at what cost? She’s Gotta Have It Spike Lee revisits his original film of the same name in this TV series, which follows Brooklyn-based artist Nola Darling as she divides her time between her friends, her job, and her three lovers. Always Be My Maybe When childhood sweethearts Sasha and Marcus have a falling out as teens, they don’t speak to one another for 15 years. When their paths cross in San Francisco, it quickly becomes apparent that they still have feelings for one another. Too bad, then, that they now inhabit entirely different worlds.

Set It Up In this smart and furiously funny Netflix Original, two overworked and underpaid assistants come up with a plan to get their bosses off their backs by setting them up with each other. Guess what happens next? The Wedding Party Weddings are stressful at the best of times. For this couple, though, their lavish plans turn into a nightmare of exes, fighting parents and uninvited guests. 50 First Dates Henry is afraid of commitment, so he thinks all his dreams have come true when he falls for Lucy, who suffers from short-term memory loss. Lucy can never remember meeting him, so Henry has to romance her afresh each day… but, over time, he realises his feelings run far deeper for her than he realises.

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before When her secret love letters somehow get mailed to each of her five crushes, Lara Jean finds her quiet high school existence turned upside down. And, for those who fall in love with this story about… well, about love, the sugary-sweet sequel is on Netflix, too. The Half Of It In this twist on a classic rom-com formula, a shy, introverted student helps the school jock woo a girl whom, secretly, they both want. The Incredible Jessica James This uplifting romance follows aspiring NYC playwright Jessica as she does her best to fix her broken heart. How? By bonding with Brooke, a man who has also been spectacularly dumped. Watch the trailer for The Incredible Jessica James below:

Isoken

Single at 34, Isoken is maneuvered by her mother toward a relationship with a black entrepreneur. As is the way with any good romcom, though, her mother’s best-laid plans run awry when Isoken soon finds herself drawn to a white photojournalist. Angus, Thongs & Perfect Snogging This 00s teen drama, all about a 14-year-old girl who keeps a diary chronicling the ups and downs of being a teenager, genuinely needs no introduction, Long Shot Charlotte Field is a smart, sophisticated, and accomplished politician, not to mention one of the most influential women in the world. So, when she impulsively hires free-spirited Fred Flarsky as her speechwriter, sparks are guaranteed to fly…

Falling Inn Love If you love romance and interior makeover shows, then Falling Inn Love needs to be on your watchlist. Christina Milian is the corporate executive who, on a whim, enters a competition to win an inn in the New Zealand countryside – and wins! Two Weeks Notice Lucy Kelton is a high-flying lawyer, who works for the handsome and rich George Wade. However, while she’s undoubtedly fond of her flustered employer, she decides to quit when he continuously treats her like a nanny instead of using her professional skills. The Lovebirds On the brink of breaking up, a couple gets unintentionally embroiled in a bizarre murder mystery. As they get closer to clearing their names and solving the case, they need to figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night. Watch the trailer for The Lovebirds below:

Mystic Pizza In Mystic Pizza, three best friends work at a pizza outlet and face complications in their respective love lives… until they find a perfect match. Always A Bridesmaid Get ready to feel seen in this tale about a serial bridesmaid who wonders if she’s destined to be single forever. Only time will tell, though, as Corina throws caution to the wind and finally dives into the dating pool.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

As in, yeah, the star-studded sequel to Mamma Mia. Featuring yet more ABBA songs, with an added dose of Cher. What’s not to love? Jumping The Broom Sabrina Watson, who hails from a wealthy background, plans to marry a Wall Street worker, Jason Taylor. However, things spiral out of control when their families meet. Trainwreck Amy is a heavy-drinking journalist who believes that love is… well, non-existent. Not worth worrying about. Not a realistic goal. However, a chance meeting with a sports doctor forces her to rethink her principles.

