Exciting news for fans of prison dramas, detective shows, and all things true crime this week: Stephen Graham has just signed up to star in a major new Netflix crime thriller. That’s right, folks: the new eight-part TV series Bodies sees the Peaky Blinders star take the lead in an adaptation of Si Spencer’s 2015 murder-mystery graphic novel, which follows four detectives investigating the same murder in four different eras of London.

According to Deadline, the novel starts with a murder in Whitechapel. “Four different detectives are trying to solve the murder in different time periods: 1890s overachiever Edmond Hillinghead, dashing 1940s adventurer Karl Whiteman, kickass female 2010s Detective Sergeant Shahara Hasan, and Maplewood, an amnesiac from post-apocalyptic 2050, who brings a haunting perspective,” the description reads. “Together, the four set out to uncover a conspiracy spanning 150 years.”

The series, which was greenlit by Netflix in February and comes from the creators of Peaky Blinders, has already begun filming in Hull’s Old Town. Photos from locals show the streets have been transformed to represent the capital in a bygone era, just as it did for Netflix’s sleuth drama Enola Holmes and The Personal History of David Copperfield. In a set of photos shared by one Twitter user, doorways are piled high with old sandbags, buildings are propped up with wooden supports and replica newspaper clippings are plastered on announcement boards giving a second world war era atmosphere.

Other photos show a classic red telephone box with tape on the windows and market stalls with boxes of fresh vegetables. Replica WWII recruitment posters for the Women’s Land Army can also be seen on the walls, alongside adverts for Bovril and Camp Coffee. Not only is the series based on four different detectives and time periods, but it will feature a range of different locations, too. A casting call for the new series reveals that Bodies is set to film in a range of spots across Yorkshire, including Leeds, Bradford, Grimsby and Rotherham.

Graham, who starred in last year’s poignant BBC drama Time, will next appear in Netflix’s musical remake of Matilda as Mr Wormwood, the father of the young girl with magical powers. While there’s no word on a release date just yet, Bodies is expected to air next year. We’ll keep you updated when we hear more details.

