When it comes to true crime, there is no shortage of dramatised adaptations or hard-hitting documentaries. But it’s a rare experience to get inside the mind of killers themselves. It’s the question that pulses through fans of the genre: what drives a person to take the life of another? Netflix’s hit series I Am A Killer endeavours to answer this question by conducting a series of interviews with inmates on death row for murder. From spending time with the youngest inmate sentenced to death in the state of Texas, to a man who purposefully attempted to get himself escalated to death row out of a belief that the conditions were better, the breadth of interview subjects is astounding.

And now, the docuseries is back for an anticipated fourth season with an official first look.

Netflix’s I Am A Killer studies convicted death row inmates and their crimes

The subject of interviewing killers is a controversial one. Documentaries such as 2019’s Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes have caused a stir in the past, with audiences questioning whether such people should be given a voice. However, I Am A Killer is a poignant and valid exploration of what drives people to kill, with previous seasons sharing stories of everything from regret to glee, and offers a fascinating study of the kinds of people that can commit such crimes. The circumstances of each crime vary greatly, covering tales of accidental manslaughter to premeditated attacks. If there is one thing to take away from I Am A Killer, it’s that there is seemingly no limit to how these crimes can be committed and the motivations behind them. It’s also an unflinching look into the federal justice system in the United States, where the death penalty is still legal in many parts of the country. This, along with interviews and first-hand accounts from relatives, acquaintances and other affected parties, provides a dour but honest study of the repercussions of such horrific deeds.

In a new first look released by Netflix for season 4, the standard format seems to be in place. However, from the opening shot, it’s clear that viewers are in for a harrowing experience. As if from a horror film, an inmate is wheeled into the interview room in slow motion. He stares at the camera: quiet, sombre. “These guards will tell you I live in an administrated segregation unit,” he tells us in voiceover. “Until just six months ago, I was in isolation in a one-man cell for almost two years.” Shots of his hands and feet bound by locks and chains flash across the screen. A name tag tells us that this is Gary Black. Some research will uncover that he is in front of us now because of a first degree murder conviction back in 2000.

Gary might be the centre of focus for now, but he’s certainly not the only subject. We are then shown images of the other felons that will form the roster of interviews over this season, staring into the camera. Some expressions are hard to read – is it anger? Smugness? Heartbreak? Most often it’s nothing at all. Unreadable expressions that make it extremely clear that they know something we don’t. It looks like we’ll have to watch to find out what that is.

I Am A Killer season 4 arrives on Netflix on 21 December 2022.

