Supernaturally gifted teens are in. With the recent releases of The School For Good And Evil and Tim Burton’s Wednesday, it’s obvious that when it comes to the trends we see on our screens, ghostly and mystical children have become the name of the game.

Only this time, instead of the glossy, quirky halls of the fictional American institutions, Netflix is taking its supernatural tendencies to the streets of London with upcoming series Lockwood & Co. In anticipation of the forthcoming spectral instalment on the streaming platform’s 2023 slate, we’ve gathered everything you need to know about the show.

What is Lockwood & Co about? Officially, per the synopsis, the plot of Lockwood & Co is as follows: “In London, where the most gifted teenage ghost-hunters venture nightly into perilous combat with deadly spirits, amidst the many corporate, adult-run agencies, one stands alone: independent of any commercial imperative or adult supervision – a tiny startup, run by two teenage boys and a newly arrived, supremely psychically gifted girl, a renegade trio destined to unravel a mystery that will change the course of history: Lockwood & Co.” The show is based on the award-winning book series by Jonathan Stroud that started in 2013 and will bring the tale to life over the course of eight episodes. In the books, Anthony Lockwood was an orphan from a young age and went on to found Lockwood & Co. He’s determined, a leader and has the ability of supernatural sight, meaning he can see spirits around him. At his side is his trusted and sometimes cynical partner George, who is the more academically gifted of the pair. Lucy is fierce and quick-tempered, but able to gain psychic senses through touch.

A ghost terrorises Anthony and Lucy in the Lockwood & Co teaser.

Who is starring in Lockwood & Co? For the main trio, Bridgerton’s Ruby Stokes is starring as Lucy Carlyle, the newest member of the Lockwood & Co team, with Cameron Chapman and Ali Hadji-Heshmati taking on the roles of Anthony Lockwood and George Cubbins respectively. Alongside them, the cast will be supported by Ivanno Jeremiah (Humans), Luke Treadaway (Attack The Block), Morven Christie (The Bay) and Ben Crompton (Games of Thrones). The series is written and directed by Joe Cornish, known for Attack The Block and Adventures Of Tintin: The Secret Of The Unicorn. Given Attack The Block’s hilarious mix of teen comedy and alien invasion, we can be sure that if anyone knows how to blend youthful themes with otherworldly foes, it’s Cornish.

Is there a trailer? Not quite, although Netflix was kind enough to release a teaser that gives us a good look into the kind of ghostly antics we can expect to see.

In the clip, Anthony and Lucy battle a ghostly figure in a – you guessed it – dark and spooky house. When the ghost attacks Lucy, she throws herself back against the stair rails, which break and leave her clinging for dear life as the ghost attempts to get to her. Anthony comes to her defence, utilising supernatural weapons against the ghoul. He then manages to coax it away, running back to pull Lucy up just in the nick of time. “Did it touch you?” Anthony asks. “Of course not,” Lucy responds. “I’d be dead.” The intriguing response suggests that perhaps Lucy’s gift of touch has drawbacks, too.

When can I watch Lockwood & Co? Thankfully, we won’t have to wait too long to get stuck into the adventures of Lockwood & Co, since the series is due to hit Netflix on 27 January 2023.

