Autumn is finally upon us, and as the weather cools and the leaves start to fall, we’re preparing to hunker down with a new crop of tense and suspenseful detective dramas, psychological thrillers and true crime documentaries on TV. And what a bumper offering we’ve got. In the last week alone, we’ve had Netflix’s smash hit mystery series Echoes about devious identical twins, ITV’s chilling thriller The Suspect and the second series of the BBC’s gritty deepfake drama The Capture, while Netflix’s brand new release Devil In Ohio looks set to captivate with the story of a mysterious young woman who escapes from a satanic cult in small-town America.

But to be perfectly honest, Allison Janney new Netflix’s movie Lou is undoubtedly the action thriller we never knew we needed.

Lou finds the Oscar winner in a completely different role to some of her most compelling performances in the likes of The Help and I, Tonya. Why? Because this time around, she’s serving up stone-cold revenge as an action hero. Janney stars as Lou, who leads a secluded, rural life believing that she’s put her dangerous past behind her. Her quiet life is interrupted, though, when her neighbour’s (Jurnee Smollett) daughter is kidnapped and she turns up at Lou’s house pleading for help to find her. As a massive storm rages, the two women hit the trail on a rescue mission that will test their limits and expose dark and shocking secrets from their pasts.

Lou

If you’re reading this hoping that Janney is about to get stuck into some stunt-heavy sequences, rest assured because the trailer shows she’s ready to take justice into her own hands as she embarks on a serious revenge mission. Think Taken meets Pieces Of Her vibes as we’re thrown into a kidnapping tale that can only be solved by a reclusive character with a dark, secret past. “I wish I could say some good came from what I did,” Janney’s Lou says in an ominous voiceover. “In truth, I left the world a more dangerous place.”

The trailer also shows the desperate arrival of Lou’s neighbour who tells her that her daughter has been kidnapped, and by the looks of things, Lou knows a thing or two about the suspected culprit. Cue the loading of shotguns, nighttime trails in the rain and one kickass takedown of a villain in a cabin. “This isn’t just a kidnapping,” says Lou as the violence escalates. “We all have a past. We all have secrets.” Lou will be available to stream on Netflix on 23 September.