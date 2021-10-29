My first cognisant memory of my mum is a snapshot from the first house I called a home – she was all flowing black hair and a trill of a laugh, humming to herself as she whipped up a batch of jam tarts with I, her sous chef, standing proudly in the wings. To me, she was magical and brilliant, like a sorceress unaware of the power she wielded.

These vignettes are old now, over twenty years so in fact, and I can’t be sure whether they’re my mind’s own memories or whether they’ve been coopted by other’s recollections. What I do know is that in these glimpses of my early life it was my mum and I, the two of us against the world.

I would write scripts for two-man shows for us both to act in. I would teach her the words to my favourite duets for us both to sing. When I was four and asked to paint a portrait of my best friend at nursery, it was her inky black hair, beaming smile and twinkly eyes that I depicted.