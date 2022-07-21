You know that feeling when you rediscover a singer you used to absolutely adore but has for some reason or another dropped off your radar? We recently experienced that elation when Canadian country pop superstar Shania Twain popped up in a sequinned dress at Coachella in April and joined headliner Harry Styles for a duet of Man! I Feel Like A Woman and You’re Still The One. It’s not that we were ever in doubt of our love for Twain, but we sure were mighty glad to be reminded of how uplifting her music truly is. It’s almost as if the Netflix gods were eavesdropping on our Spotify playlists, then, because a brand new documentary exploring the star’s rise to fame is landing on the streaming platform next week.

Featuring music video clips, concert and archival footage, and new interviews all centred around Twain’s legendary country music career, Not Just A Girl, named after a new song of the same name, will trace Twain’s inspiring rise to success with all its ups and downs.

Shania Twain during the Super Bowl XXXVII Halftime Show

Starting with the story of Twain’s humble beginnings in Timmins, Ontario, where she was grew up in poverty and was inspired by the story of Dolly Parton, the documentary chronicles her initial record label signing in Nashville, and the meeting of her future husband and rock producer Robert “Mutt” Lange ahead of writing, recording and releasing her breakthrough album The Woman In Me.

The film, which is directed by Joss Crowley, also explores the singer’s split from Lange in 2008 and subsequent marriage to Frédéric Thiébaud three years later, her battle with Lyme disease which impacted her vocal cords, and work on her forthcoming sixth album through brand new interviews with Twain at home.

Shania Twain

Fellow musical superstars such as Lionel Richie, Avril Lavigne, Kelsea Ballerini, Diplo, Taylor Swift and Orville Peck also make guest appearances in the documentary as they reflect on the star’s life and legacy. “She was the first person to break that door open and go across the music genres. She was that trailblazer,” says Richie in the new trailer, while Peck says that she “shifted culture”.

Shania Twain at the 2019 American Music Awards

The trailer also sees the five-time Grammy Award winner discuss her vocal cord struggles. “It was similarly intense to losing my parents,” she says. “I thought I’d lost my voice forever, I thought that was it.” The documentary will be available to stream on 26 July, the same day Twain is set to digitally release a compilation album called Not Just A Girl (The Highlights). “I’m finishing my album. It’s a really great feeling,” Twain says in the trailer. “And I think the fans will enjoy it.”

The musical icon, whose career sales exceed 100 million records worldwide, seems as excited as us for the documentary. “OMG I love this trailer!!”she tweeted alongside the preview. “It’s crazy to see my entire career in 90 seconds.” Now, excuse us while we dig out our halter neck tops. Not Just A Girl will be available to stream on Netflix on 26 July