It’s no secret that audiences want to be seduced by their screens every now and again. With globe-trotting franchises such as the Fifty Shades films or intimate historical reboots of Lady Chatterley’s Lover, the ‘sexy’ film has become a genre in itself. So it’s no surprise that Netflix is taking on an adaptation of a novella known for its exploration of the dangers of lust and the morals behind desire.

Obsession, out next year, is a story of deceit, impulse and, well… obsession. Based on Netflix’s official description, the erotic thriller is set to be an unmissable addition to your sensual watchlist: “Obsession is a thrilling and seductive limited series about erotic obsession and forbidden desire. A contemporary adaptation of Josephine Hart’s novella titled Damage, Obsession centres around a dangerous love triangle that emerges when the enigmatic Anna Barton embarks on a passionate affair with her fiancé’s father, William. While Anna fights to sustain both relationships, William is drawn into an obsessive spiral. But how long can they keep their secret hidden before someone gets hurt?”

Richard Armitage also starred in the 2020 Netflix thriller The Stranger

The novella upon which the series is based follows the story told from what we assume to be William’s point of view. The narrator has recently been promoted into the cabinet, where he is introduced to his son’s girlfriend, Anna. He instantly falls for her and the two begin a scandalous and secret affair. Safe to say, it doesn’t end well. The book itself was a success, becoming an instant classic in the genre of erotic obsession and an unflinching look at the consequences that come with such actions.

The series is set to star Richard Armitage (The Hobbit, Stay Close, The Stranger) as Anna’s tantalising romantic interest, William. Peaky Blinders’ Charlie Murphy will be taking on the role of Anna, with Rish Shah (Strangers, Ms Marvel) as her fiancé, Martyn. They will also be joined by Indira Varma (This Way Up, The Capture) and Pippa Bennett-Warner. Armitage previously starred in another hit Netflix thriller, The Stranger, which captured the attention of audiences everywhere with its enticingly mysterious plot and break-neck pace. He is also currently filming another novel adaptation, The Boy In The Woods, based on the 2022 Maxwell Smart book.

Peaky Blinders' Charlie Murphy will star alongside Armitage in Obsession

The script for Obsession has been penned by Benji Walters (Noughts And Crosses) and Morgan Lloyd-Malcolm alongside directors Glenn Leyburn and Lisa Barros D’Sa. The series will be produced by Gina Carter, who previously worked on See How They Run and 24 Hour Party People. It’s not the first time that Hart’s sensual novel has been adapted for the big screen. It was given the film treatment in 1992, in a feature that starred Jeremy Irons, Juliette Binoche and Miranda Richardson. It was also a major instalment in the awards season that followed, with Richardson winning the Bafta for best supporting actress and nominated in both Oscar and Golden Globe categories.

Though the events of the book take place in the 1990s, it seems that the new adaptation will be a more contemporary take on the story of passionate duplicity. The new series will take place over four episodes and is due to be available on Netflix in 2023. Be sure to check back here for more updates.

