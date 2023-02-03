This is the big change to Netflix’s password sharing rules that you need to know about

What you need to know about the important changes coming to Netflix’s new password-sharing rules
If you’re currently sharing a Netflix password, you’re going to want to read this.
The news we’ve all been dreading is finally here: Netflix password sharing could soon be a thing of the past after the streamer announced new restrictions this week.
On Thursday (2 February), Netflix updated its rules for sharing accounts on its Help Centre page, stating that a “Netflix account is for people who live together in a single household”.
What’s more, when a device that is outside of the main household signs in to Netflix, the person will either be asked to ‘verify’ the device before watching or switch to the Netflix account in their own household. Netflix further specified that “people who do not live in your household will need to use their own account to watch Netflix”.
And predictably, the internet had some very strong feelings about it. Many users resurfaced a Netflix promotion from back in 2017, where the streamer tweeted: “Love is sharing a password,” pointing to the hypocrisy of the new guidelines.
According to Netflix, more than 100 million households are currently sharing accounts, accounting for just under half of its 230 million subscribers worldwide. Since last year, the service has been trialling “paid sharing” in Peru, Chile and Costa Rica, where an account holder pays for an extra person, located outside the account holder’s home, to access the service.
In a recent letter to shareholders, the company described how password sharing “undermines” the company’s “long-term ability to invest in and improve” its services, “as well as build out business”.
Could it really be the end of the sharing is caring era?
