While we can’t transport you to the tent any time soon, we can recommend a show that satisfies the rollercoaster of emotions you feel while watching the beloved baking programme: School Of Chocolate.

As you might guess from the show’s title, School Of Chocolate is a baking competition. Only with this show, the pros battling it out to win best in show and a ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity have to express their artistic talents through one sweet ingredient: chocolate.