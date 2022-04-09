Netflix’s royal drama The Crown is undoubtedly one of the largest and most exciting TV offerings in recent years.

The long-awaited penultimate season of the drama launches later this year, introducing a slew of new actors and characters including Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

After that, the show will run for one sixth and final before concluding, leaving audiences with a gaping entertainment hole to fill.

But all is not lost. It’s been widely speculated Netflix is in early-stage conversations with producer Left Bank over a potential prequel series to The Crown.