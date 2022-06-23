When it comes to top-notch documentaries, Netflix is one streaming platform that has really cracked the code. If you find yourself with a spare hour or two of an evening, a cursory browse of its films will shore up colourful real-life tales that leave you reeling at human nature. This month is no exception: in the past few weeks we’ve had Keep Sweet: Pray And Obey, a completely chilling docuseries exploring a secretive polygamous sect; Web Of Make Believe: Death, Lies And The Internet, which delves into the chaotic online world of misinformation; and Girl In The Picture, which lands next month and is set to cause a real stir, is a jaw-dropping tale about a woman whose real identity was unknown to everyone – including herself.

You may also like Keep Sweet: Pray And Obey is the chilling new true crime docuseries on Netflix exploring a secretive polygamous sect

But The Most Hated Man On The Internet might just take the title for the most scandalous Netflix documentary yet. Landing on the streaming platform next month, the three-part docuseries tells the story of one woman’s crusade against the self-styled “King of Revenge Porn” after nude photos of her daughter were posted online. The perpetrator of the terrible crime was Hunter Moore, a self-proclaimed “professional life ruiner”, who found fame in the early 00s by founding IsAnyoneUp.com, a notorious revenge porn hub. The site posted explicit photos of women and men, often without their permission, and with devastating results. He built a cult following of those who hung on his every move.

Hunter Moore was the most hated man on the internet

In the vein of Keep Sweet: Pray And Obey, the new docuseries isn’t centred on Moore, but dedicates airtime to the victims who fought to stop him – most notably a mother who embarked upon a mission to bring down Moore’s revenge porn empire after he violated her daughter. The series, which comes from the production team behind lauded true crime documentaries Don’t F**k With Cats and The Tinder Swindler, features poignant, exclusive interviews with multiple women and men who fought to have their images taken down, as well as law enforcement agents who worked on the case. Ultimately, though, Moore’s comeuppance came at the hands of the only force more fearsome than an army of internet trolls: a mother protecting her daughter.

You may also like Netflix’s Girl In The Picture: this chilling true crime documentary is from the same director as Abducted In Plain Sight

“I immediately saw that this story could make an utterly compelling series: a crusade for justice against all the odds wrapped up in a world of real-life and online depravity,” executive producer Alex Marengo said in a statement. “I’m so proud of our uniquely talented team who turned the lens onto Hunter Moore and turned his victims into the ultimate winners by giving them their voices, silenced until now.” The Most Hated Man On The Internet will be available to stream on Netflix on 27 July.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy