Call us macabre, but we love murder mysteries and we love true crime. So, yes, we are already big fans Netflix’s The Pale Blue Eye – especially as it is set to bring a literary icon to life in the process. Intrigued? Here’s everything we know about The Pale Blue Eye so far.

Christian Bale as Augustus Landor in Netflix's The Pale Blue Eye.

What is the plot of The Pale Blue Eye? The Pale Blue Eye is adapted from Louis Bayard’s 2006 novel of the same name and teases a twisty, turny, Gothic mystery. “West Point, 1830. In the early hours of a gray winter morning, a cadet is found dead. But after the body arrives at the morgue, tragedy becomes savagery when it’s discovered that the young man’s heart has been skillfully removed,” says the film’s official synopsis. Fearing damage to the reputation of the military academy, a local detective Augustus Landor is brought in to investigate the suspicious circumstances. Battling against the rigid codes of silence and solidarity within the military, he enlists some insider help in the form of a young eccentric and detail-orientated cadet by the name of Edgar Allan Poe. We’re excited to see how closely – if at all – the writer’s stick to the plot of the original novel, as well as how they approach the portrayal of one of the most prevailing literary geniuses in all of horror history.

Christian Bale as Augustus Landor and Harry Melling as Edgar Allen Poe in The Pale Blue Eye.

Who stars in The Pale Blue Eye? You’ll be thrilled to know that woman-of-the-moment Gillian Anderson will be starring in this thrilling murder mystery, playing an as of yet unnamed role. However, we can be sure that the Sex Education and The Crown actor will likely bring a powerful performance in this literary horror. Christian Bale will be playing the world-weary detective Augustus Landor, marking the third collaboration for Bale and director Scott Cooper who previously worked together on the thriller Out of the Furnace and the western Hostiles.

Harry Melling, of The Queen’s Gambit and Harry Potter fame, is our young Edgar Allan Poe in the upcoming film. Easily one of the most iconic writers of our time, though, Poe won’t be penning poems and missives in this twisted tale. Rather, he’ll be joining Christian Bale’s Landor to solve a grizzly murder as part of a wider and entirely eerie mystery. Robert Duvall and Timothy Spall also join an ensemble cast that includes Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney and Hadley Robinson.

Is there a trailer for The Pale Blue Eye? Thankfully, we don’t have to wait long to get a look at the upcoming mystery, as Netflix have just released their first official short-but-sweet teaser.

Set across the snowy forest ranges of West Point, the trailer opens with a sea of uniform-clad military cadets as they trudge through the bleak terrain. Suddenly, a body is discovered. It’s not long before we hear Melling’s Poe waxing lyrical, hearing his voice recite aptly dark and chilling words amongst the frosty imagery. “Down, down, down came the hot thrashing flurry,” we hear him say. “Darkest night, black with hell-charneled fury, leaving only that deathly pale blue eye.” Among this, we see Landor standing despondent-looking with the cadets, closer flashes of Melling’s Poe, Lucy Boynton collapsing into the icy snow, and, of course, raven imagery galore. We also see Gillian Anderson lit ominously by candlelight – perhaps teasing a dark secret for her character? Only time will tell. It’s a collection of stark-looking clips, paired with an unwelcoming atmosphere that we’re sure will work against the characters. The stunningly harsh elements and exquisitely created imagery promises a gothic masterpiece, where we get the feeling that not everything will be as it seems. After all, as the renowned penman said himself: “There is no exquisite beauty without some strangeness in the proportion.”

The Pale Blue Eye will be available to watch on Netflix on 6 January 2023.

