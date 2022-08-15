If there’s one Netflix show everyone has been talking about this month, it’s The Sandman.

The series, which is based on the DC Comics series by Neil Gaiman, premiered on 5 August and follows the story of how Morpheus, the Lord of Dreams, is captured and how his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever.

The star-studded show caused excitement among fans and has received favourable reviews among critics – but there’s one other thing in particular that some viewers have been paying attention to.