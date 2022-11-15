The Wonder begins somewhat unexpectedly. Instead of opening onto the marshy plains of Ireland, the image of a film set fills the screen. A large scaffolding structure stands before us, as well as electrical cables and lighting equipment. It’s an assault of modernity, blinding us with bright white and primary colours as we are told by Niamh Algar’s voiceover that the film is inhabited by characters who fully believe in their stories.

On the surface, Sebastián Lelio’s adaptation of Emma Donoghue’s novel is about something else entirely, focusing on the mission of a young English nurse, Lib Wright (played sternly by Florence Pugh), as she is asked to be part of a watch over a young girl, Anna, who hasn’t eaten in four months.

Lib watches over Anna during the day, while a nun takes over during the night. Together they are asked to observe the phenomenon, although it’s a mystery to all, even Lib, whether they are trying to prove it to be a hoax or a miracle.

But the jarring opening tells us exactly what the film is really about: The Wonder is about stories. What we believe to be true, the stories we tell ourselves to survive and the conflict between science and miracles.

It’s not the only time the fourth wall is broken; Algar also breaks character within the world of 1862 to talk to us, as well as being bookended in the film’s final scene. It’s a strange choice, and perhaps one that would have been more effective if it had ceased after the opening shot.

But even if slightly unnecessary, it still provides an interesting lens through which to view the period drama.