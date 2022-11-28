Netflix’s Wednesday is the dream show for moody girls. With Jenna Ortega’s take on the sullen Addams daughter capturing the attention of audiences in Tim Burton’s new show Wednesday, we’ve been treated to a showcase of the macabre and outlandish world of the Addams Family.

You may also like Netflix in December 2022: the best new films and TV shows coming this winter

But aside from the spectacular sets and clever witticisms from the queen of glum herself, there is one aspect of the show that has particularly caught the attention of audiences. And that lies in the relationship between Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) and her much more colourful and zesty werewolf roommate Enid (Emma Myers). The two opposing forces are a match made in heaven: the friction initially caused by Wednesday’s gothic gloom and Enid’s bubbly rainbow aesthetic provided some hilarious conflict that set Twitter ablaze with touching takes and hilarious responses to the pairing.

Audiences were particularly drawn to the aesthetic and personality differences between the two girls, who often clashed on their approach to, well, everything.

They were also touched by some of the more emotional moments between the two, noting Wednesday’s unusually heartfelt response to her relationship with Enid. Ultimately, it’s the story of a strained match that manages to push through because of the sincere affection between the two.

But perhaps the main reason behind the strength of Wednesday and Enid’s pairing is down to the audience’s belief that the connection goes beyond friendship.

Maybe it’s not all wishful thinking. In an interview with Elite Daily, Enid actor Emma Myers acknowledged this, which only fuelled the fire for the self-dubbed #Wenclair shippers.

But even if the possibility of a romantic relationship isn’t confirmed as canon, fans can still take a lesson from the unlikely team and appreciate the beautiful moments between them.

Even with the series freshly out of the box, it seems that viewers are already holding out for more Wednesday-Enid content.

We certainly hope that the brilliant pair will find a way to return to our screens soon, but in the meantime, we’ll be left with the poignant meaning hidden in the hallowed halls of the Nevermore Academy: That the best friendships can come from the most unlikely of places.

Wednesday is available to stream now on Netflix.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy